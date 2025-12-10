Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Federal judge grants release of more Epstein documents

The decision follows two other judges’ orders to grant the Justice Department’s request to unseal grand jury transcripts.

Jeffrey Epstein on May 18, 2005 in NYC.
Jeffrey Epstein on May 18, 2005 in NYC.Neil Rasmus / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.