Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 1.14.26

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* On violence in Iran, there’s no reason to take Trump’s dubious claims at face value: “President Donald Trump made a vague statement that he’s been told ‘on good authority’ that plans for executions in Iran have stopped, even as Tehran has indicated fast trials and executions ahead in its crackdown on protesters.”

* Another regressive step: “The State Department said Wednesday it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and Somalia, whose nationals the Trump administration has deemed likely to require public assistance while living in the United States.”

* In related news: “Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday her agency is revoking Temporary Protected Status from Somali migrants, another move by the Trump administration to escalate its clash with Minnesota, home to the nation’s largest Somali population.”