White House says Trump flipping off a Ford plant worker who yelled at him was ‘appropriate’

The United Auto Workers confirmed to MS NOW that the worker, who apparently shouted “pedophile protector” at Trump, has been suspended.

Trump gives middle finger to heckler at Ford plant after apparent ‘pedophile’ comment  January 13, 2026 / 01:59
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.