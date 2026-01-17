Opinion

Court blocks ICE agents from detaining peaceful protesters in Minneapolis

A federal judge found an “ongoing persistent pattern of … chilling conduct” during immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota.

A line of ICE agents with guns drawn at nighttime.
Federal immigration officers confront protesters in Minneapolis, Minn. on Jan. 15, 2026.Mostafa Bassim / Anadolu via Getty Images / Anadolu
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.