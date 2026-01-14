Iran prepares to execute protester, human rights group says

Iran is preparing to execute a protester on Wednesday, according to a human rights organization, as authorities continue to wage a brutal crackdown on demonstrators that has killed more than 2,400 people so far.
Erfan Soltani, 26, was arrested at his home outside Tehran on Jan. 8, and authorities informed of his family four days later of his scheduled execution, The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, a Norway-based group, said in a statement.
Soltani went through what the organization described as “a rapid and opaque judicial process,” and his family has been denied information about the legal proceedings against him, including what charges he faces, Hengaw said.
The planned execution comes as President Donald Trump increasingly warns of military action against Iran over the protests. He told CBS News on Tuesday that the U.S. “will take very strong action” if Iran hangs protesters.
Trump did not elaborate on how he plans to respond, but he has issued statements of support for protesters over the past few days, including one on Truth Social earlier Tuesday urging Iranians to “keep protesting” and vowing that “help is on the way.”
On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the U.S. has withdrawn troops from some bases in the Middle East, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Iranian leaders have warned that they are ready for war should the U.S. take military action.