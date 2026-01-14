Iran prepares to execute protester, human rights group says

Iran is preparing to execute a protester on Wednesday, according to a human rights organization, as authorities continue to wage a brutal crackdown on demonstrators that has killed more than 2,400 people so far.

Erfan Soltani, 26, was arrested at his home outside Tehran on Jan. 8, and authorities informed of his family four days later of his scheduled execution, The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, a Norway-based group, said in a statement.

Soltani went through what the organization described as “a rapid and opaque judicial process,” and his family has been denied information about the legal proceedings against him, including what charges he faces, Hengaw said.

The planned execution comes as President Donald Trump increasingly warns of military action against Iran over the protests. He told CBS News on Tuesday that the U.S. “will take very strong action” if Iran hangs protesters.

Trump did not elaborate on how he plans to respond, but he has issued statements of support for protesters over the past few days, including one on Truth Social earlier Tuesday urging Iranians to “keep protesting” and vowing that “help is on the way.”

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the U.S. has withdrawn troops from some bases in the Middle East, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Iranian leaders have warned that they are ready for war should the U.S. take military action. Recommended More than 2,000 dead in Iran protests, report says. Trump: ‘KEEP PROTESTING.’ Clarissa-Jan Lim News As death toll climbs in Iran, Trump weighs potential response, official says Erum Salam, Akayla Gardner News The protests, which began on Dec. 28, were first sparked by the collapse of the Iranian rial. According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, which cross-checks collected data with people on the ground, more than 2,400 protesters have died so far, including 12 children, and more than 18,000 people have been arrested. International leaders have condemned the violent crackdown and the ongoing internet blackout in the country as authorities seek to block communications with the outside world. The U.S. government issued a security alert on Tuesday telling Americans to leave Iran by land amid the turmoil. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.