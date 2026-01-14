Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Iran prepares to execute protester, human rights group says

As the death toll climbs, Trump increasingly warns of military action against Iran over the protests.

Trump considers response to Iran’s crackdown on anti-regime protests January 12, 2026 / 04:30
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.