Thursday’s Mini-Report, 11.20.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* In D.C.: “A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to end its monthslong deployment of National Guard troops to help police the nation’s capital. U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb concluded that President Donald Trump’s military takeover in Washington, D.C., illegally intrudes on local officials’ authority to direct law enforcement in the district. She put her order on hold for 21 days to allow for an appeal, however.”

* Unsettling news out of Iran: “Iran said Thursday that it was withdrawing from an agreement to allow a resumption of international inspections of its nuclear sites. The decision came hours after a U.N. watchdog agency demanded information about the status of Iran’s enriched uranium stock and its nuclear sites that Israel bombed in June.”

* The lawsuit in response to this policy is going to be a doozy: “The Trump administration unveiled plans Thursday to open the coast of California to offshore drilling, a major provocation against a state that has for decades fought to protect its coastal waters.”

* I wonder what the governor is hiding?: “Months after fighting to keep secret the emails exchanged between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office and tech billionaire Elon Musk’s companies, state officials released nearly 1,400 pages to The Texas Newsroom. The records, however, reveal little about the two men’s relationship or Musk’s influence over state government. In fact, all but about 200 of the pages are entirely blacked out.”