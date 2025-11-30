Opinion

Kushner and Witkoff headed to Moscow to push Russia-Ukraine peace plan to Putin

Trump's son-in-law and his special envoy, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, met Ukrainian delegates Sunday in Florida. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any deal with the Russian president must preserve Ukraine's sovereignty.

By  Erum Salam  and  Akayla Gardner

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW.

Akayla Gardner

Akayla Gardner is a White House correspondent for MS NOW.