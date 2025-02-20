Opinion

Trump apparently oblivious to political damage of his embrace of Russia  February 20, 2025 / 06:34

Ignoring backlash, Trump leans into false claim about Zelenskyy being a ‘dictator’

Presidents only get so much political capital, and Trump has decided to invest his finite capital into supporting Putin's authoritarian regime in Moscow.

Feb. 20, 2025, 8:48 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

