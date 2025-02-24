Opinion

The FBI’s new face: How MAGA loyalist Kash Patel will reshape the bureau February 22, 2025 / 10:30

Kash Patel to reportedly lead the FBI and the ATF simultaneously

Leading the ATF is a difficult and full-time job. It will nevertheless be done by an official who already has a difficult and full-time job leading the FBI.

Feb. 24, 2025, 1:47 PM EST

Steve Benen

