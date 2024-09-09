As Russia targets U.S. elections, Trump sees Kremlin as a victim

There are still far too many voices in American politics who like to pretend that Russia has never even tried to attack the U.S. political system and has made no efforts to help elevate Donald Trump to power. The last several days, however, have made those Americans’ denials unsustainable.

Last week, for example, Biden administration officials announced a series of efforts intended to combat the Kremlin’s 2024 election-related efforts — the latest in a series — including sanctions and a criminal indictment against two employees of the state-owned RT media network who were accused of conspiring to commit money laundering and violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Soon after, the Justice Department indicted a contributor to a Russian state-run TV channel — who also happens to be a former adviser to Donald Trump — charging him and his wife with violating U.S. sanctions and money laundering.

It was against this backdrop that The Washington Post reported on Saturday, “The Russian government’s covert efforts to sway the 2024 presidential election are more advanced than in recent years, and the most active foreign threat this political season, U.S. intelligence officials said Friday.”

In a briefing with reporters late last week, the Post’s report noted, a senior official with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence explained that Russia’s activities “are more sophisticated than in prior election cycles,” with the Kremlin relying on “authentic U.S. voices” to “launder” Russian government propaganda and spread socially divisive narratives.

All of these tactics, the report added, are intended to “shape the outcome in favor of former president Donald Trump.”

Confronted with all of this new information, the Republican Party’s 2024 nominee forcefully denounced Russian intervention in American politics, rejected Moscow’s assistance, and warned Vladimir Putin that there would be consequences for trying to undermine the U.S. system.

No, I’m just kidding. Trump actually defended Russia and told voters to see the Kremlin as a victim of U.S. officials.

The GOP candidate’s pushback began on Friday morning when he declared that his own country was perpetrating a “scam.”

Trump is ranting in NYC after appealing his defamation verdict against a woman a jury determined he had sexually assaulted pic.twitter.com/YkMvsUTiDP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2024

Notably, as part of the set of unscripted comments, the former president said, “I haven’t spoken to anybody from Russia in years. They know that.” It was a curious denial, since the latest allegations haven’t publicly touched on any communications between Trump and Russia. He appeared to be answering a question that no one had asked.

A day later, the Republican brought up the subject again at a rally in Wisconsin, boasting that “the whole world” is laughing at the U.S. Justice Department for taking Russian election interference seriously.

Trump: And they said just the other day, the attorney general, we are looking at Russia. And I said, oh, no, it's Russia, Russia, Russia all over again. But they don't look at China and they don't look at Iran. They look at Russia. I don't know what it is with poor Russia. pic.twitter.com/CFnqfI8htB — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2024