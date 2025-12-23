Vance’s big-tent pitch is at odds with Trump’s partisan purges

Simmering tensions between far-right factions burst into public view over the weekend, as prominent conservative voices at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest event took nearly as many rhetorical shots at one another as they did at their opponents on the left.

As The New York Times summarized, “Driving the enmity have been some of the most explosive and unresolved issues confronting the MAGA movement: resurgent antisemitism, the prevalence of conspiracy theories and the rise of the concept of ‘heritage Americans’ and what that concept — considered by some to be a thinly veiled racist dog-whistle — means for nonwhite conservatives.”

It was amid this turmoil that JD Vance headlined the event in Phoenix, saying early on in his remarks that he didn’t want to exclude any of the factions on the right, no matter how much they might oppose each other.

JD Vance: "When I say that I'm going to fight alongside of you, I mean all of you — each and every one. President Trump did not build the greatest coalition in politics by running his supporters through endless, self-defeating purity tests." — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2025-12-21T20:05:49.481Z

“When I say that I’m gonna fight alongside of you, I mean all of you — each and every one,” the Ohio Republican said. “President Trump did not build the greatest coalition in politics by running his supporters through endless, self-defeating purity tests. He says ‘Make America Great Again’ because every American is invited.”

Vance added, “If you love America, if you want all of us to be richer, stronger, safer and prouder, you have a home on this team. I didn’t bring a list of conservatives to denounce or to de-platform. … We have far more important work to do than canceling each other.”

The remarks were seen by some as evidence of the vice president’s choice not to take sides in the intraparty dispute among ostensible MAGA loyalists. That’s not quite how I saw it. In fact, when Vance insisted that the United States is a “Christian nation,” endorsed the importance of far-right conspiracy theories and added that people “don’t have to apologize for being white anymore,” he left little doubt as to which contingents of the conservative movement he was aligned with.