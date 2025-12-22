Opinion

Vice President JD Vance speaks on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference on Dec 21 in Phoenix, AZ.Caylo Seals / Getty Images

Why JD Vance’s ‘Christian nation’ claim is more than just ahistorical nonsense

The vice president's rhetoric was absurd, but just as notable was the sentiment behind the rhetoric.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

