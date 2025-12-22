Why JD Vance’s ‘Christian nation’ claim is more than just ahistorical nonsense

JD Vance covered quite a bit of ground during his remarks at Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest” event, including an unsettling moment in which the vice president boasted, “In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”

It was the kind of comment one might expect to hear from a fringe activist at a white nationalist gathering, not a national elected official who’s one heartbeat from the American presidency.

But as my MS NOW colleague Erum Salam noted, that wasn’t the only quote of note:

The vice president also said that ‘the only thing that has truly served as an anchor of the United States of America is that we have been, and by the grace of God we always will be, a Christian nation’ — a remark met with raucous applause.

Indeed, Vance received an exceedingly warm welcome from the far-right crowd, but his “Christian nation” comment appeared to be the rhetoric the audience liked the most.

JD Vance gets the biggest applause of his speech so far when he says "by the grace of God we always will be a Christian nation" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-21T19:31:24.820Z

The obvious problem with the Ohio Republican’s assertion, which is popular within the Republican Party’s theocratic wing, is that the claim is offensive, ahistorical nonsense.

The United States is based on a secular Constitution — the nation’s actual “anchor” — which in turn created a secular government. Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1802 that our First Amendment built “a wall of separation between church and state.” In 1797, John Adams agreed: “The government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion.”