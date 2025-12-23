‘American’s Creed’: The story of one of the most defining statements of U.S. national identity

In 1916 the United States was on the precipice of entering World War I when the New York commissioner of education, Henry Sterling Chapin, decided to hold a nationwide writing competition to encourage patriotism among the American public.

The goal was to establish a national creed that would find “the best summary of the political faith of America.”

The winner of that competition, chosen from more than 3,000 entries, was William Tyler Page, a 49-year-old longtime congressional employee. The Maryland native had begun his career in public service as a page in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1881 at age 13.

American civil servant and Clerk of the House of Representatives William Tyler Page, right, and an unidentified man hold a poster of “The American’s Creed” in front of the Capitol in 1936. Library of Congress and Interim Archives / Getty Images

Page, a descendant of John Tyler, the 10th president of the United States, and Carter Braxton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, looked to several documents and speeches from the country’s history for inspiration, including the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, Abraham Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address,” George Washington’s “Farewell Address” and the national anthem.

His winning entry, which earned him a $1,000 prize, was described by the competition’s officials as “brief and simple but remarkably comprehensive of the best in American ideals, history and tradition as expressed by the founders of the Republic and its greatest statesmen and writers.”

That 100-word essay would later become known as “The American’s Creed”: