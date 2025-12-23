Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

‘American’s Creed’: The story of one of the most defining statements of U.S. national identity

William Tyler Page’s 100-word essay on what it means to be an American continues to inspire patriotism a century on.

A woman tears up with a small American flag obscuring part of her face.
A woman tears up during a naturalization ceremony at Fisher Pavilion in Seattle on July 4, 2017.Genna Martin / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.