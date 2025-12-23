Happy Tuesday! Here’s your Tuesday Tech Drop, the past week’s top stories from the intersection of politics and technology.

Bukele and Musk team up

Last week, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele promoted a collaboration with Elon Musk to bring the X owner’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, to El Salvador’s public schools.

You may be thinking to yourself: Wait, isn’t Bukele the violent authoritarian known for receiving American tax dollars to house deported immigrants in his country’s notoriously brutal gulag?

And the answer is yes.

You may also be thinking: Wait, isn’t Grok the AI chatbot known for spewing bigoted bile, fantasizing about rape and powering those weird, flirty AI “companions” that some have characterized as disturbingly “childlike”?

The answer to that is also yes.

But fret not, because Bukele — the self-styled “coolest dictator” in the world — has the perfect salve for your concerns. In a post on X, he wrote that Salvadoran children “won’t use @grok the way we use it” and shared an image saying the initiative would be “developed so that every child in El Salvador has a proactive and personalized tutor (using Grok’s ‘brain’), from first grade through high school, adapted to their abilities, skills, and knowledge.”

Who better to help shape the minds of Salvadoran children than Bukele and Musk? What’s the worst that could happen?

Children won’t use @grok the way we use it. pic.twitter.com/JVQKdxuPaE — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) December 16, 2025

Speaking of Grok …

A new study from Global Witness, a human rights and environmental research firm, shows the ways popular chatbots can become vectors for climate-related disinformation — and identified Grok as one of the primary culprits. The study, which coincided with the United Nations’ COP30 annual climate change conference, found that while various AI chatbots helped spread climate disinformation, Grok’s behavior was most glaring.

“Grok shared climate conspiracy tropes, recommended that we follow climate disinformers, and offered to make anti-COP social media posts more “violent” to boost engagement,” the report read.

The parent company behind Grok, xAI, did not respond to MS NOW’s request for comment.

Read more at Global Witness.

The FBI’s AI announcement

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that his agency has launched a “technology working group” to assess how it should use artificial intelligence in its work. He said the group is being led by outgoing FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, a fellow conspiracy theorist and former influencer.

The move comes as the Trump administration ramps up its efforts to hire tech employees to aid its efforts to deploy AI across government agencies. The administration has partnered with tech companies whose products have been used, for example, to target journalists and immigrant advocates.