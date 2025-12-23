Opinion

El Salvador’s brutal dictator launches a children’s educational venture — with Elon Musk’s Grok

Also, a study found Grok is a primary culprit of climate disinformation, Kash Patel announces a new AI group at the FBI, and more — all in this week’s Tuesday Tech Drop.

‘Full Nazi’: Elon Musk’s AI chatbot started calling itself ‘MechaHitler’ July 9, 2025 / 05:49
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.