Trump again threatens to primary Indiana Republicans who spurned his redistricting push

President Donald Trump once again threatened to bring electoral repercussions for Indiana Senate Republicans who rejected his push for gerrymandered district maps.
“Republicans in the Indiana State Senate, who voted against a Majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social late on Friday.
“Headed by a total loser named Rod Bray, every one of these people should be ‘primaried,’ and I will be there to help!” he added, calling out Indiana Senate Republican leader Rodric Bray by name.
On Thursday, a majority of Indiana Senate Republicans sided with Democrats to vote against a new congressional map for the state, which would have given Republicans a competitive edge over two U.S. House seats currently held by Democrats. It was a significant repudiation of Trump, who had exerted immense pressure on them to pass the bill, even though he later said he “wasn’t very much involved” in the redistricting effort.
Trump has been campaigning for Republican-led states to redraw their congressional maps, in an effort to maintain or even expand the GOP’s narrow lead in the U.S. House. Texas Republicans heeded the president’s call and passed a gerrymandered map in August, and the Supreme Court earlier this month allowed it to go into effect.