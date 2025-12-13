Opinion

Trump again threatens to primary Indiana Republicans who spurned his redistricting push

The president called out state Senate GOP leader Rodric Bray and wrote that he "will be there to help" primary those who voted against the redistricting bill.

‘Not the way America works’: Joe lauds Indiana Senate for rejecting Trump-approved voting map December 12, 2025 / 06:22
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.