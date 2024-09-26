Why Trump wanted, but couldn’t get, a government shutdown

It was nearly a full month ago when Donald Trump started publicly lobbying for a pre-election government shutdown. As the former president saw it, congressional Republicans had some leverage, which they could use to demand passage of a far-right election scheme called the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote.

“I would shut down the government in a heartbeat if they don’t get it,” Trump said in late August. “If they don’t get these bills, they should close it down and Republicans should not approve it.”

It was not a stray comment. On Sept. 10, the GOP nominee wrote on his social media platform, “If Republicans in the House, and Senate, don’t get absolute assurances on Election Security, THEY SHOULD, IN NO WAY, SHAPE, OR FORM, GO FORWARD WITH A CONTINUING RESOLUTION ON THE BUDGET.”

In the same missive, after lying about Democrats registering undocumented immigrants, Trump added, “DON’T LET IT HAPPEN — CLOSE IT DOWN!!!”

In case that was too subtle, the former president published a related item a week later. “If Republicans don’t get the SAVE Act, and every ounce of it, they should not agree to a Continuing Resolution in any way, shape, or form,” Trump wrote, referring to a stopgap spending bill that would prevent a shutdown. The same message concluded, “BE SMART, REPUBLICANS, YOU’VE BEEN PUSHED AROUND LONG ENOUGH BY THE DEMOCRATS.”

Exactly one week later, Congress passed a continuing resolution to prevent a shutdown. In the House, 82 House Republicans ignored Trump’s demands, as did 28 Republicans in the Senate. These GOP members realized (a) that Democrats were never going to agree to the SAVE Act; and (b) they’d be blamed for a pre-election shutdown they created.

As Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently warned his fellow Republicans, such an endeavor would be “politically beyond stupid.”