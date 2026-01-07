Kari Lake buys Iowa condo as speculation swirls about her future

WASHINGTON — Kari Lake, the State Department official who oversaw last year’s gutting of Voice of America after losing two separate bids for political office in Arizona, recently purchased a $60,000 condo in her home community of eastern Iowa.
The property purchase comes after years of Lake flirting with GOP politics in the state and ahead of the potential retirement of longtime Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley.
Official property records from Scott County, Iowa, show the November sale of the 967-square-foot, two-bedroom condominium in a brick apartment building in Davenport to a family trust controlled by Lake. She graduated from a high school near the property before attending the University of Iowa.
Grassley has not closed the door on running for re-election in 2028, but would be 95 years old on Election Day if he pursued another term.
In early 2025, as Iowa’s other Republican senator, Joni Ernst, faced criticism from Trump loyalists over her support for the incoming president’s agenda, Lake planned a political visit to the greater Des Moines area. A source familiar with her political interests said at the time that Lake had not ruled out a primary challenge to Ernst, who later announced she would retire rather than seek re-election.
Lake also held multiple political rallies in 2023 in Iowa, promoting unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud.