Trump suggests criticizing judges ‘should be illegal,’ despite his own record

In early August, Donald Trump used his social media platform to push a curious argument: When the left criticizes judges and Supreme Court justices, the former president wrote, it’s “probably illegal.”

Two weeks later, at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, the Republican went a little further, suggesting that judicial criticisms should be “illegal.”

This week, the GOP candidate returned to the Keystone State with a similar message, though this time, he included fewer qualifiers.

Trump says Americans who criticize the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade should be imprisoned: “These people should be put in jail for the way they talk about our judges and justices” pic.twitter.com/IJtQVZPKXc — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 24, 2024

“They were very brave, the Supreme Court [justices],” Trump said. “Very brave, and they take a lot of hits because of it. It should be illegal, what happens. You know, you have these guys like playing the ref. … These people should be put in jail the way they talk about our judges and our justices.”

It seems unlikely that Republicans would succeed in passing a law that criminalizes judicial criticism. If GOP officials were to try, it’s also likely that courts would reject such a measure thanks to those pesky free speech protections in the First Amendment.

But the fact that Trump voiced support for such an approach — or more to the point, keeps voicing support for such an approach — sheds important light on his rather twisted perspective.

For one thing, his failures of self-awareness remain a sight to behold. Indeed, as regular readers know, Trump, more than any modern American political leader, has gone after sitting judges with a vengeance — at times even going after members of their families.

If anyone has any doubts about this, they should feel free to ask U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron or U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, each of whom has been on the receiving end of Trump’s delegitimizing tantrums.

We can also look to the Supreme Court itself. It was just a couple of years ago when justices rejected his emergency appeal seeking to hide his tax returns from Congress. The furious former president wrote online that the Supreme Court “has lost its honor, prestige, and standing, [and] has become nothing more than a political body, with our Country paying the price.”