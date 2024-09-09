Republicans push U.S. toward their next government shutdown

The current Congress has already been credibly described by some as the worst Congress ever. As regular readers know, resignations in the 118th Congress have reached a generational high. Legislative progress has slowed to a pace unseen in nearly a century. Lawmakers have struggled mightily to complete basic tasks. One Republican House speaker was ousted — a development without precedent in American history — and another only survived after Democrats came to his rescue.

Americans have seen a needlessly shambolic process to elect a House speaker, a wildly unnecessary impeachment inquiry against a sitting president, an equally unnecessary impeachment of a sitting cabinet secretary, the expulsion of a disgraced member, and several pointless censures.

But as truly dreadful as Congress has been since voters put far-right Republicans in control of the U.S. House, at least there haven’t been any government shutdowns — or more accurately, there haven’t been any government shutdowns yet. NBC News reported:

After a six-week summer recess, lawmakers return to the Capitol on Monday facing a changed political landscape but a vexing, very familiar problem: figuring out how to avert a shutdown. They have just three weeks to do so. Funding for the government runs out at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, and former President Donald Trump is urging Republicans to force a shutdown unless certain demands are met.

Late last week, House GOP leaders unveiled a stop-gap spending bill — known as a “continuing resolution” (or “CR”) — that would keep the government’s lights on until March 2025. As expected, House Speaker Mike Johnson included something called the “SAVE Act” in the legislation, despite knowing that it would make a shutdown far more likely.

The SAVE Act — the “Safeguard America Voting Eligibility Act” — remains a solution in search of a problem. The point of the legislation is to require proof of citizenship to register to vote, despite the fact that (a) it’s already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections; and (b) the bill’s far-right champions can’t find any evidence to support their effort. (Johnson said in May that he “intuitively“ believes in the legitimacy of the problem, which continues to be amusing.)

Some Republicans have effectively argued, “Sure, noncitizens are already prohibited from voting in federal elections, and yes, evidence of noncitizens casting ballots is nearly impossible to find, but maybe there’s no harm in simply passing the legislation anyway? Just to be safe?”

Except, that’s wrong, too, because the legislation would add new and entirely unnecessary hurdles for Americans who want to participate in their own country’s elections — forcing them, for example, to produce documents such as a passport or birth certificate to register to vote. As House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has explained, “[T]his extreme MAGA Republican voter suppression bill is not designed to solve any problem on behalf of the American people. It is designed to jam people up and prevent Americans from voting.”