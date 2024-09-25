Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

House likely to avert a government shutdown, defying Trump September 24, 2024 / 04:40

GOP leaders rely on Dems (again) to prevent a government shutdown

The problem is not just that House Republican leaders relied on Democrats to prevent a government shutdown. It’s also the familiarity of the circumstances.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post