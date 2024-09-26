Opinion

Eric Adams faces brutal heckling while responding to federal charges

Black supporters flanked the NYC mayor during his first public remarks after his indictment was unsealed. At least one heckler called him out for it.

‘Very serious charges’ NYC Mayor Adams is facing, including bribery September 26, 2024 / 09:41
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.