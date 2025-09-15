Opinion

Trump may divide country further with condemnation of Democrats despite wanting national healing September 14, 2025 / 07:49

Trump points to ‘major’ new investigation into people on ‘the left’ following Kirk slaying

“A lot of the people that you would traditionally say are on the left [are] already under investigation,” Trump said four days after Charlie Kirk's death.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

