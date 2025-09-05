Trump’s tariffs were supposed to revive U.S. manufacturing. They’re wrecking it.

In his inauguration speech, President Donald Trump promised that his sweeping tariff regime would help America become a “manufacturing nation once again.” But so far his tariffs and his broader handling of the economy are achieving the opposite reality: New data shows America’s manufacturing sector has been shrinking consistently — and executives in the industry are complaining about tariffs as a key factor.
Bloomberg reported Tuesday that “US factory activity shrank in August for a sixth straight month, driven by a pullback in production that shows manufacturing remains bogged down by higher import duties.”
“We continue to have weak demand overall, still due to tariff uncertainty,” Susan Spence, chair of the Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said on a call with reporters, according to Bloomberg. “Sixty-nine percent of manufacturing GDP is in contraction.”
In its story on the ISM survey, Reuters reported, “Some makers of transportation equipment said conditions were worse than the 2007-09 recession, adding ‘there is absolutely no activity’ and ‘this is 100 percent attributable to current tariff policy and the uncertainty it has created.’”
The American manufacturing sector has long been challenged by intensifying international competition and automation. But the sector’s contraction under Trump undermines the central rationale for inflicting what even he admits is “pain” on American consumers. If American factories aren’t experiencing a boom, how can Trump defend his protectionist extremism?
University of Michigan economist Justin Wolfers recently created a pie chart based on Texas manufacturers’ responses to the August edition of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’ manufacturing outlook survey. As you can see, over 70% of respondents described the tariffs as having had a negative impact on their business, while less than 5% said they’ve had a positive impact.