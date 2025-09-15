FBI’s Kash Patel faces criticisms from within the Trump administration

Kash Patel’s difficulties at the FBI certainly didn’t start last week, but his handling of Charlie Kirk’s shooting death hasn’t exactly helped the bureau’s hapless director.

On Wednesday afternoon, for example, Patel suggested via social media that Kirk’s shooter had been captured. That wasn’t just wrong, it also had the potential to undermine the investigation: People might’ve been discouraged from calling in tips after they saw the FBI director told the public that the suspect was no longer at large.

Patel was forced to walk back his mistake soon after, but the incident quickly led to criticisms from both the left and the right. Just as notable, however, were relevant details that soon followed. NBC News reported on Friday:

FBI Director Kash Patel was dining at Rao’s in New York on Wednesday night after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, two sources familiar with his whereabouts told NBC News. Patel had posted on X at 6:21 p.m. ET that the ‘subject’ in Kirk’s killing was ‘in custody.’ Rao’s, a well-known restaurant that is notoriously tough to get into, opens at 7 p.m. Then, at 7:59 p.m., Patel posted a follow-up post that the ‘subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement.’

The reporting on his whereabouts certainly didn’t make Patel look any better, but the details also suggest that there were people within the FBI who were eager to alert the public to the embarrassing details of Patel’s mistake.