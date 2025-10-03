Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Unhinged and unserious’ Trump knows he’s responsible for the shutdown: Leader Jeffries October 3, 2025 / 15:36

Trump pushes a new label for Democrats: ‘The Party Of Hate, Evil, And Satan’

Republicans apparently want Democrats to stop using the kind of incendiary political rhetoric that the president uses all the time.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post