Vance claims Trump was kidding about ‘hating’ his political enemies (but he wasn’t)

At the memorial service to honor Charlie Kirk, his widow, Erika Kirk, forgave the man who killed her husband, telling attendees, “The answer to hate is not hate.”

Soon after, Donald Trump addressed the same audience and emphasized a related point, insisting that the slain conservative activist “didn’t hate his opponents.” At that point, however, the president apparently thought it’d be a good idea to reject the underlying principle.

“That’s where I disagreed with Charlie,” Trump said. “I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry. I am sorry, Erika.”

Three days later, JD Vance pitched the idea that the president didn’t fully mean what the world heard him say. HuffPost reported:

Vice President JD Vance, a friend of slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, has claimed that President Donald Trump was ‘joking’ when he ranted about hating his opponents during Kirk’s memorial.

“Well, I think the president was joking,” the vice president told Nexstar’s Reshad Hudson, adding, “I think it’s interesting, if you go back and watch the full speech, what the president was trying to do, in this very humorous and very unique way, was highlight how hard it is for us to forgive our enemies.”

Ah, I see. People heard Trump’s comments, but they didn’t pick up on the subtleties of the president’s sly comedic stylings. He’s quite the jokester, though many of us apparently fail to appreciate the nuances of his sophisticated and “very humorous” witticisms.

Or, alternatively, Trump wasn’t kidding.

I won’t pretend to be able to read the president’s mind, but if he was kidding on Sunday about his hatred for his political foes, Trump is clearly committed to the bit.