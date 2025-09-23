Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The one lesson Democrats should learn from Charlie Kirk’s legacy

Democrats don’t have anything similar to Turning Point USA in either function or scale.

Charlie Kirk speaks in front of an audience on stage
Charlie Kirk during a meeting on the campus of the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., on Oct. 17, 2024.Olivier Touron / AFP – Getty Images file
By  Kaivan Shroff

Kaivan Shroff

Kaivan Shroff is a senior advisor to the Institute for Education and a political commentator. He previously served on the advisory board for Dream for America, a progressive Gen Z-led non-profit. He is an alumnus of the Hillary for America digital team, holds a joint degree from Harvard Law School and Harvard Kennedy School, an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a BA in Political Science from Brown University.