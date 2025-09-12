Rev. Al Sharpton: Republicans and Democrats must unite to stop political violence

In the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the Rev. Al Sharpton, host of “PoliticsNation” and founder of the National Action Network, said the conservative activist’s killing should serve as a wake-up call for Americans across the political spectrum.

“We’ve been going through this whole diet of political violence like it’s all right, and whether it’s Democrat or Republican, it’s not all right,” Sharpton told the co-hosts of “The Weeknight” on Thursday.

“I mean, we’ve seen state legislators killed. We’ve seen kids shot. We’ve seen a guy break into Speaker Pelosi’s home and almost kill her husband,” Sharpton said, adding that no matter where the victims of these acts of violence may fall on the political spectrum, “we must see it all equally, as something that we’ve got to deal with in this country.”