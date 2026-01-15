Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Revolt: Artists & GOP break with Trump as authoritarian push risks midterms December 30, 2025 / 11:18

Trump muses on midterms: ‘When you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election’

Every time the president talks about not having elections, his authoritarian vision comes into sharper focus.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post