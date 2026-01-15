Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.15.26: ICE’s Madison Sheahan launches congressional bid

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Madison Sheahan, the deputy director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, announced on Thursday morning that she’s resigning from ICE and running for Congress. The 28-year-old Republican is running in Ohio, hoping to take on Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in the fall.

* California Democrats’ redistricting effort took another step toward success this week when a federal appeals court upheld the redrawn map, designed to give Democrats five additional U.S. House seats.

* In Maine, Graham Platner announced this week that he’s taking a hiatus from his Democratic U.S. Senate campaign in order to travel to Europe with his wife to try IVF treatments in Norway.