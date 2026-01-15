Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News Analysis

Machado gets her shot to show Trump he’s backing a dictator

The American president’s approach to Venezuela has echoes of how Hugo Chávez handled the opposition.

Florida Republicans weigh in on Venezuela’s next leader January 15, 2026 / 08:45
By  Kay Guerrero

Kay Guerrero

Kay Guerrero is a senior producer of newsgathering for MS NOW.