Trump muses about canceling the 2026 midterm elections, before saying he won’t

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut has expressed more concern than most Democratic officials about Donald Trump’s potential plans for the 2026 midterm elections. Last May, for example, pointing to the president’s hostility toward democracy, the senator told MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace, “There’s no guarantee that we are going to have a free and fair election in 2026.”

A month later, Murphy made related comments, telling MS NOW’s Jen Psaki, “We can’t be preparing for the 2026 election. It might not come.”

The comments came to mind watching Donald Trump address the House Republican Conference at the Kennedy Center. Time magazine reported:

President Donald Trump on Tuesday floated the idea of canceling future U.S. elections, elevating a longstanding concern among critics of how he might try to limit threats to his power in his second term. Trump brought up the idea while speaking to House Republicans at their annual retreat, and then quickly insisted he was not calling for such a move, casting his remarks as a critique of Democrats rather than a proposal.

In context, the president was rambling about his contempt for Democrats, which led to related electoral thoughts.

Trump: "I won't say cancel the election, they should cancel the election because the fake news will say 'He wants the elections cancelled! He's a dictator.' They always call me a dictator." — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2026-01-06T15:37:50.623Z

“How we have to run against these people,” Trump said incredulously, as if Democrats were unworthy opponents. “I won’t say, ‘Cancel the election, they should cancel the election,’ because the fake news will say, ‘He wants the elections canceled. He’s a dictator.’”