Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 1.21.26

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Stock market drops sure to get the White House’s attention: “President Donald Trump said Wednesday he has agreed to a ‘framework of a future deal’ concerning Greenland and backed down from his threat to impose tariffs on European countries over the Danish territory.”

* Lisa Cook’s chances, at least for now, look quite good: “The Supreme Court checks Donald Trump every now and then. The latest example of this sporadic phenomenon was seemingly on display at Wednesday’s hearing in Trump v. Cook, over the president’s bid to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors long before her Senate-confirmed term is up in 2038.”

* The right call: “Government officials may not examine electronic devices seized from a Washington Post reporter until litigation stemming from the search of her home is settled, a federal judge in Virginia ruled Wednesday. The ruling from U.S. Magistrate Judge William B. Porter was issued hours after The Post demanded in a court filing that federal law enforcement officials return the electronic devices the government seized from a staff reporter’s home last week.”

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Donald Trump at Davos “but a Ukrainian official told MS NOW on Wednesday that Zelenskyy was planning to stay in Kyiv. Ukrainian officials had said Zelenskyy was prepared to travel to Davos if the White House agreed to a bilateral meeting, but the White House has not committed to that meeting.”

* In Maine: “The Trump administration has extended its immigration crackdown to Maine, where federal agents have begun arrests, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.”

* Keep an eye on this one: “The Pentagon has ordered active-duty military police soldiers based in North Carolina to prepare for possible deployment to Minneapolis, three people familiar with the matter told MS NOW.”