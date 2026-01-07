Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Florida ramps up the Trump-induced redistricting war

Gov. Ron DeSantis is rushing to redraw his state’s districts ahead of the midterms, as Democrats in Washington state and Virginia look to counter the GOP’s power grabs.

‘Absolutely extraordinary:’ Buttigieg on Trump’s Indiana redistricting flop December 11, 2025 / 08:40
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.