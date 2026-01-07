Donald Trump seems unsettled by the prospect of Democrats winning back the House in November’s midterms, something made evident during his pep talk to House Republicans on Jan. 6.
And those fears are the agar for the ongoing, Trump-induced redistricting war, which looks to be ramping up again.
Trump took an L to close out the year when Indiana Republicans rebuffed his attempts to force them to redraw their congressional districts ahead of the midterms. But Florida is currently rushing to meet the president’s demands. On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis formally called for a special session to redraw his state’s already gerrymandered districts in ways even more favorable to Republicans.
It’ll be a risky endeavor that could backfire, as Tim Henderson reported for Stateline, given that voters in Florida’s cities have demonstrated a liberal swing of late — even in places such as Miami that are seen as friendly to Trump and the GOP. Nonetheless, as NBC News recently noted, DeSantis scheduled the session to occur right before the candidate filing deadline this spring, which could potentially allow Florida Republicans to consider a forthcoming Supreme Court decision that could — and by many experts’ estimation, likely will — permit racist gerrymandering and thereby make Florida’s redistricting efforts even easier.
There has been some movement in blue states as well.