How a ‘sad sack nutball’ ended up at the center of the Russia crisis June 27, 2023 / 05:54

Trump keeps adding to his long list of ‘highly respected’ dictators

Five years ago, the Trump administration refused to recognize Belarus’ Aleksandr Lukashenko as a legitimate president. A lot can happen in five years.

Aug. 18, 2025, 10:53 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

