Trump allies are reportedly getting a jump on their 2026 election-meddling

Donald Trump and his administration haven’t hidden their desire to use the power of the executive branch to manipulate the system to favor Republicans in next year’s midterm elections.

The president recently called for Texas to gerrymander its voting districts to net Republicans an additional five GOP-friendly districts ahead of next year’s elections, and a new report from The Washington Post shines a light on other actions Trump officials and allies have taken recently that could threaten free and fair political races in 2026 and beyond.

As the Post reports:

The Trump administration and its allies have launched a multipronged effort to gather data on voters and inspect voting equipment, sparking concern among local and state election officials about federal interference ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The Post reports one of these “unusual” efforts has been led by a pro-Trump consultant named Jeff Small, a former chief of staff to Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who has claimed to be working with the White House as he’s reached out to county election officials to ask whether they would let the feds physically examine their election equipment. Multiple Republican clerks in Colorado have expressed outrage at Small’s request and said it would be improper. (Small did not immediately respond to MSNBC’s request for comment on his reported work on behalf of the Trump administration.)