'Thirsty for a deal': Putin plays Trump to his own great advantage August 15, 2025

‘He got played again’: Why Trump’s second summit with Putin was worse than his first

In his Alaska summit with his Russian counterpart, the American president didn’t just fail by objective metrics, he failed by his own metrics.

Aug. 18, 2025, 8:00 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

