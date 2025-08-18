Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Former DNC Chair calls for a resilient Congress to take charge against gerrymandering efforts August 10, 2025 / 06:34

Trump eyes yet another power grab, takes aim at voting machines and mail-in ballots

The president’s sweeping executive order on elections lost in the courts, but his latest threats make clear that his radical ambitions haven’t changed.

Aug. 18, 2025, 11:48 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post