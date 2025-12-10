Trump claims he can produce evidence to bolster his 2020 election conspiracy theories

After Donald Trump lost his reelection bid five years ago, he immediately launched an effort not only to overturn the results, but also to convince the public that he secretly won, reality be damned. There was, however, one key element missing from the president’s pitch: evidence.

Trump asked his 2020 campaign team to produce evidence to bolster his conspiracy theories, but they didn’t because they couldn’t. He asked his lawyers to do the same thing, but to no avail.

Unsatisfied, the Republican hired the Berkeley Research Group to uncover widespread voter fraud and election irregularities, which did not go well, and then he hired Simpatico Software Systems, which also failed to tell Trump what he wanted to hear.

In the months and years that followed, the then-former president would occasionally promise to share “irrefutable” and “conclusive” evidence, but those vows inevitably turned into embarrassing flops. (Shortly before Election Day 2024, Trump said he had “many different papers” to substantiate his nonsensical claims, but for reasons he never explained, those “papers” never reached the public.)

But as the first year of the incumbent president’s second term nears its end, he’s still confident that he’ll produce the evidence that’s eluded him.

Trump: "It was a rigged election. It's gonna come out over the next couple months too, loud and clear. Because we have all the information." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-09T17:23:01.625Z

When Politico’s Dasha Burns sat down with Trump this week for a lengthy interview, she tried to get a better sense of his views on Russia’s war in Ukraine. This, sadly, led the president to say what he always says when asked about the devastating conflict: Vladimir Putin wouldn’t have launched the invasion if he had been in office, and Trump wasn’t in office because there was, as he once again falsely described it, “a rigged election.”

In this interview, however, the Republican added, as part of his stale and predictable harangue, “It’s gonna come out over the next couple months too, loud and clear. Because we have all the information.”

For reality-based observers, the proposition that Trump and his team suddenly have “all the information” they need to rewrite the story of his defeat is obviously foolish, but let’s pause on the president’s use of the word “we.”