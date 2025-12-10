Opinion

How $20 billion for Argentina aligns with Trump’s National Security Strategy

The administration is trying to counter China’s influence in the Americas, but the only people poised to benefit from the moves are the politicians — and the hedge funds.

MAGA backlash spreads to Argentina? Inside Trump’s $20 billion bailout December 9, 2025 / 04:27
By  David Noriega

David Noriega

David Noriega is a MS NOW Reporter based in Los Angeles.