As DHS issues security warning, Team Trump’s counterterrorism record raises concerns

It’s difficult to predict the scope of Iran’s possible retaliation against the United States in the wake of Saturday’s military strikes against Iranian nuclear targets, but the day after the U.S. offensive, NBC News reported on a new domestic security warning.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a new bulletin [on Sunday] warning of a ‘heightened threat environment’ following the U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran. The bulletin warns that ‘low-level cyber attacks against US networks by pro-Iranian hacktivists are likely, and cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government may conduct attacks against US networks.’ DHS also warns of possible violence by independent actors.

NBC News’ report added that U.S. officials have long considered Iran to be among our top cyber adversaries in the world — which is notable in part because the Trump administration has made significant cuts in recent months to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, as well as Donald Trump’s decision in April to fire Air Force Gen. Timothy Haugh, who led U.S. Cyber Command.

And therein lies the point: As the Department of Homeland Security raises new domestic security concerns, it highlights an unsettling context to the White House’s recent agenda, especially in areas of counterterrorism.

For example, ProPublica published a report this month about Thomas Fugate, a 22-year-old “with no apparent national security expertise” who is now “a Department of Homeland Security official overseeing the government’s main hub for terrorism prevention.”

The same week, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced the demise of the Quiet Skies program, described by The New York Times as “a counterterrorism program used to conduct surveillance on air travelers.”

Soon after, NBC News reported on a different but related move: “The Trump administration plans to eliminate a Department of Homeland Security terrorism prevention program that former government officials and experts say has helped thwart attacks in the United States. The DHS budget submitted to Congress last month cancels the $18 million terrorism prevention grant program, saying it ‘does not align with DHS priorities.’”

The same report quoted a current senior DHS official who said the decision to scrap the program, which specifically focused on preventing lone-wolf attacks by individuals, would likely cost American lives. Referring to the “does not align with DHS priorities” phrase, the source said, “That line should be quoted after every future mass casualty event in this country.”