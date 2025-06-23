Opinion

Nuclear policy expert discusses U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities June 23, 2025 / 03:41

As DHS issues security warning, Team Trump’s counterterrorism record raises concerns

We’re overdue for a conversation about the Trump administration’s capacity to deal with what Homeland Security called a “heightened threat environment.”

By  Steve Benen

