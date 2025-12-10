Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Florida AG files suit against medical groups over gender-affirming care

Virtually every reputable medical organization in the U.S. says gender-affirming care is safe and necessary. A state attorney general says this is a conspiracy.

DOJ subpoenas doctors and clinics involved with transgender medical procedures on children August 21, 2025 / 08:50
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.