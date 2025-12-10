Florida AG files suit against medical groups over gender-affirming care

The state of Florida is accusing multiple prominent medical organizations of racketeering in state court for their consensus, fact-based guidance about gender-affirming health care.
Running for reelection appears to have incentivized Republican Attorney General James Uthmeier to pursue as many right-wing causes as possible to make it through his party’s primary. That and the Republican Party’s bizarre focus on trans people and their genitalia is context for the conspiracy-filled announcement Uthmeier made Tuesday of a lawsuit that accuses the American Academy of Pediatrics, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health and the Endocrine Society.
In his announcement, Uthmeier accused the groups of “mutilating kids and misleading families,” and claimed the groups’ guidance misled families into having children undergo “castrations” and “double mastectomies.” The suit alleges that the organizations violated Florida’s racketeering laws by relying on another’s research to reach similar determinations (which virtually every credible medical organization in the U.S. has: that gender-affirming care is a credible, safe and often essential field of medicine).
The lawsuit cites as evidence for its claim that gender-affirming care is dangerous the widely debunked study out of the United Kingdom known as the Cass Review.