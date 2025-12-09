The Trump administration’s National Security Strategy, released last week, formalized what had previously been obvious only in practice: It is the position of the United States government that Europe, like America, must be protected from the immigrant hordes.
At only 29 pages, the core strategy document is neither particularly complex nor exhaustive. It outlines an approach to security that might be embraced by the manager of a Walmart: Sell as much as you can — and keep an eye out for vandals and shoplifters. The document is useful because it ties Trump’s generally rambling presentation of his desired outcomes into something of a structure.
What results, though, is a somewhat bizarre vision of the U.S., one explicitly at odds with this country’s post-World War II approach.
“American foreign policy elites convinced themselves that permanent American domination of the entire world was in the best interests of our country,” the document says of the post-Soviet Union era. “Yet the affairs of other countries are our concern only if their activities directly threaten our interests.”
The line about domination is an exaggerated presentation of past U.S. policy, to be sure, but this new proposed worldview is an obviously fraught path forward. A lot of damage has been done to the U.S. from indirect threats to our interests — some of which are presented in the document! — but those are apparently not of our concern.
The strategy reflects Trump’s broader hostility to immigration, insisting that the U.S. must be protected from “hostile foreign influence,” including but not limited to “human trafficking, destructive propaganda and influence operations [and] cultural subversion.” That it also denounces “DEI” gives a sense of what it considers subversion.
“We want a world in which migration is not merely ‘orderly,’” it says, “but one in which sovereign countries work together to stop rather than facilitate destabilizing population flows.”
What does “destabilizing” mean in that context? That, it turns out, is the heart of the issue.
Among “the United States’ core, vital national interests” (their emphasis), the document notes: “Support[ing] our allies in preserving the freedom and security of Europe, while restoring Europe’s civilizational self-confidence and Western identity.”
If you’re curious about how that comports with being of concern only if our interests are directly threatened, consult the section titled “Promoting European Greatness.” The subtext sits just below the surface, presenting our country as eternally and centrally European — specifically white European.
“America is, understandably, sentimentally attached to the European continent — and, of course, to Britain and Ireland,” the document states. “The character of these countries is also strategically important because we count upon creative, capable, confident, democratic allies to establish conditions of stability and security.”
It is important to maintain the character of those countries, we are told, since that character is under threat. Yes, Europe’s decline as a portion of the world’s economy is bad, but that “economic decline is eclipsed by the real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure.”
“[C]ratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence” mean that “the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less.” Europe, the U.S. government insists, must “remain European” and “regain its civilizational self-confidence.”
“Over the long term, it is more than plausible that within a few decades at the latest, certain NATO members will become majority non-European,” the document says. “As such, it is an open question whether they will view their place in the world, or their alliance with the United States, in the same way as those who signed the NATO charter.”