Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump, Hegseth’s addresses to military leaders ‘shocking’ and ‘offensive’: Ret. Lt. Gen. Hertling September 30, 2025 / 04:29

Trump pitches generals and admirals on using U.S. cities as military ‘training grounds’

Much of the president’s speech to military leaders was stale and dull. But then he started talking about using the military against the “enemy within.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post