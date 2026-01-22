Mike Johnson backs impeachment of judges who ruled against the White House

At last count, House Republicans have filed impeachment resolutions against eight federal judges, though these radical efforts have been largely relegated to the party’s fringe. This week, that changed suddenly and unexpectedly. Politico reported:

Speaker Mike Johnson now supports the push inside his party to bring impeachment articles against judges perceived as antagonistic of President Donald Trump’s agenda — a notable shift for the Louisiana Republican who over the summer sought to squelch such effort. ‘I’m for it,’ Johnson told reporters at his weekly news conference Wednesday, responding to the question of whether he would endorse impeaching judges who have ruled against the administration.

He did not appear to be kidding.

The trouble began in earnest last March, when Donald Trump took a new step, publicly and explicitly called for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who ruled in a way the White House didn’t like in an Alien Enemies Act case. Hours later, the president sat down with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and kept the offensive going.

“We have bad judges, we have very bad judges,” Trump said. “These are judges that shouldn’t be allowed. I think at a certain point you have to start looking at — what do you do when you have a rogue judge?”

A group of congressional Republicans apparently interpreted Trump’s appeal as a directive and got to work introducing impeachment resolutions against judges who ruled against the White House’s preferences.

Indeed, the list grew quickly. Over the course of a few months, GOP impeachment resolutions were filed against Boasberg, U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Boardman, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Engelmayer, U.S. District Court Judge John Bates, U.S. District Court Judge Amir Ali, U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell Jr., U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang and U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer. (Technically, Engelmayer is facing two parallel impeachment measures.)

Republican mega-donor Elon Musk soon joined the crusade, sending campaign donations to members of Congress who have supported impeaching federal judges.