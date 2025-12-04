Nicolle Wallace: How much more is Trump going to tolerate from Hegseth?

MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace tore into Pete Hegseth on Wednesday’s “Deadline: White House,” telling viewers, “If it is a day that ends in the letter y, it is another scandal day engulfing Donald Trump’s secretary of defense.”
According to Hegseth, Adm. Frank Bradley was the commander who ordered the military to strike a suspected drug boat a second time, killing two survivors of the initial strike. The secretary of defense now says he was not present for that second strike, despite previously boasting during an interview on Fox News that he had witnessed the operation.
Wallace ripped Hegseth and the Trump White House over their attempts to tamp down the growing scandal. The MS NOW host said the controversy is “a full-circle moment” for Hegseth and the administration, referring to an earlier scandal involving the defense secretary.
In March, Hegseth sent sensitive military information about a planned military strike in Yemen to a group chat that mistakenly included a reporter.
“It was a massive national security breach,” Wallace said of the incident. “It was made possible entirely by the sloppy and haphazard nature of Donald Trump’s national security team.”
“It’s important to remember that if anybody did this who was not named Pete Hegseth — like any of the men and women farther down the chain of command — those men and women would be thrown out of the military and almost certainly face criminal prosecution, maybe even worse,” she added.