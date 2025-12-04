Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Nicolle Wallace: How much more is Trump going to tolerate from Hegseth?

“If it is a day that ends in the letter y, it is another scandal day engulfing Donald Trump’s secretary of defense,” Wallace said on Wednesday’s “Deadline: White House.”

Nicolle Wallace on Pete Hegseth: ‘How much more embarrassment is Donald Trump going to tolerate?’ December 3, 2025 / 12:17
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.