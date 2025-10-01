‘We could come up with a new system’: On the ACA, Trump has an unintentionally funny line

Exactly 12 years ago, congressional Republicans followed Sen. Ted Cruz’s lead and shut down the federal government for one reason: health care. At the time, the Texas senator and his colleagues believed a shutdown offered one last opportunity to derail the Affordable Care Act before it was fully implemented.

Two weeks later, after the Obama White House and congressional Democrats refused to pay Cruz’s ransom, GOP officials grudgingly accepted reality and retreated.

Twelve years later, health care policy has led to another shutdown, but the circumstances are largely reversed: In 2025, unlike in 2013, it’s Democrats who are fighting to protect the ACA from a Republican majority that’s already taken steps to sabotage the system known as Obamacare, and Republicans are prepared to make things worse by allowing new price hikes to take effect in the coming weeks.

Summarizing the dispute, the editorial board of The New York Times explained, “What the two parties are fighting about is whether Americans should have access to affordable health care. President Trump is seeking to deprive millions of Americans of their health insurance, and Senate Democrats are refusing to acquiesce.”

So, with just hours remaining before the shutdown deadline, the president made fresh comments about the existing system.

Trump threatens to repeal the Affordable Care Act:"Obamacare is not a good thing. It's been bad… We could come up with a new system" — FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2025-09-30T17:01:02.00588247Z

“Obamacare is not a good thing. It’s been bad,” Trump said, deriding the popular and effective health care reform law. He added that he’s told congressional Democrats, “We could come up with a new system that would be much better.”

The comments came a few months after the president also said he and his party had “a chance to actually do a health care that is much better than Obamacare.”

By all appearances, he has no idea why this is laughable.

About a year ago, during a presidential debate, ABC News’ Linsey Davis reminded Trump that he’d “long vowed to repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act. She then asked, “So tonight, nine years after you first started running, do you have a plan, and can you tell us what it is?”

The Republican meandered for a while — he claimed to have “saved” the ACA during his first term, which was a brazen lie — before assuring voters that he and his team are “working on things.”

Asked in a follow-up question whether he has a plan to replace Obamacare or not, Trump replied, “I have concepts of a plan.” He added that Americans should expect to hear more about this “in the not-too-distant future.”