Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Source: Pipe bomb suspect confessed to planting bombs near Capitol, indicated support for Trump December 5, 2025 / 11:45

Suspected pipe bomber told FBI he backed Trump, believed 2020 election conspiracies

There’s no shortage of questions about Brian Cole Jr. and his actions, but some new details are coming to the fore.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post