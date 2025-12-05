Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

‘More fear than stress’: New poll finds instability is defining young Americans’ lives

A top pollster said the country’s 18- to 29-year-olds aren’t asking their government, “What have you done for me lately?” but instead, “What have you ever done?”

The country is off course and the future is unstable: Youth polling paints grim picture December 4, 2025 / 10:01
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.