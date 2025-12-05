‘More fear than stress’: New poll finds instability is defining young Americans’ lives

A new poll from the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School paints a grim picture of how young people view the country. Only 13% of 18- to 29-year-olds believe the country is headed in the right direction, while a majority, 57%, say the country is on the wrong track.

The institute’s director of polling, John Della Volpe, joined “Morning Joe” on Thursday to break down the key findings and explain how instability has become a defining feature of young Americans’ lives.

“I’ve been here many times. We talked about the stress that young people feel,” Della Volpe said. “Today, it’s more fear than stress.”

Much of that fear, according to the pollster, centers on work. Della Volpe said young Americans “have deep economic concerns” that have been “exacerbated by” artificial intelligence, which he says many believe is “sucking the meaning out of work” and becoming a “a threat to future job opportunities.”

Almost half of those surveyed, 44%, told researchers they believe AI will reduce opportunities. A majority of respondents across all subgroups said AI is more likely to take something away than it is to create something new.

Young Americans are also feeling frustrated with national political leadership. Only 29% approve of how Donald Trump is handling his job as president. Democrats have a 27% approval rating, just one point higher than Republicans, at 26%.

When pollsters asked for one word to describe each party, a majority of respondents gave a negative answer. For Democrats, the most common response was "weak"; for Republicans, the most common was "corrupt."

Della Volpe said that this country's 18- to 29-year-olds have a lot of "anger and frustration" and aren't asking their government, "What have you done for me lately?" but instead, "What have you ever done?"

"What I think leaders need to do is begin to listen first and not lecture," he said. "Show some strength through offering up some stability. That's all younger people are asking for — stability."

You can watch the full segment from "Morning Joe" in the clip at the top of the page.