Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Increasing unease at FBI as Patel ousts top officials, threatens staffers with polygraphs: NYT June 2, 2025 / 10:56

Trump, FBI’s Patel run with a weird new 2020 election conspiracy theory

The president isn't the only one pursuing baseless ideas about his 2020 defeat: His FBI director is unfortunately doing the same thing.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post